July 12, 2022

NEW YORK NEEDS A “STAND YOUR GROUND LAW,” ONE WHERE PROSECUTORS PAY A PENALTY FOR BAD PROSECUTIONS: Alvin Bragg’s prosecution of Jose Alba looks ever more troublesome.

When you kill a violent robber or other assailant, you’re not engaged in a selfish act. You’re engaged in a public service, by making such actions more dangerous and thus less common. We give vaccine companies protection from liability in order that they may serve the public interest, and we should do the same thing for bodega owners and other people who boost society’s resistance to parasites.

And when a black DA prosecutes a hard-working Latino immigrant on such an absurd basis, you can’t help but wonder if the DA is doing so because of racism.