July 13, 2022

THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WANTS TO USE ITS REGULATORY POWER TO REQUIRE “CLIMATE CHANGE” MEASURES. Boyden Gray says the law doesn’t support that, especially after West Virginia v. EPA. He’s right. (I should note that the D.C. Circuit just struck down a somewhat similar regulatory power grab by the FCC.)

Famed climate scientists William Happer of Princeton and Richard Lindzen of MIT say that the SEC’s action is based on bad science. I think they’re right too.

At any rate, the SEC has plenty of legitimate core business on its plate, and should be relying on Congress to do any necessary climate regulation.