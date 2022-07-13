July 13, 2022

BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING YOU: Europe Now Requires Speed Regulators for All New Vehicles. “Regulators don’t seem to care how it’s done, just that all new models come with the capability by default. But there are a few additional items accompanying the new rules that deepen the rabbit hole. ISA systems are also required to monitor the posted limits using exterior vehicle camera systems and the EU wants to leverage “deep learning” to create a comprehensive speed-limit map to be shared between all automobiles. With privacy concerns already at the forefront of many consumers’ minds, one can see why a government-backed program to collect data from literally every vehicle on the road might not be well received.”

Mark speed limit changes with the desiccated skeletons of officious bureaucrats. That would get people’s attention.

