GOD HELP US IF THIS IS TYPICAL OF TODAY’S LAW SCHOOLS: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo) tangled with Berkley Law Professor Khiara Bridges on the issue of whether men can become pregnant. If you question the Left, you are inciting violence. The next step, and judging by the present Attorney General it may be closer than we think, will be prosecution. The exchange with Bridges is the first 1:45 of the video.