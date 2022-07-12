July 12, 2022

SO IS GETTING BOOSTED SELFISH BECAUSE IT INCREASES THE RISK TO OTHERS? New study: COVID booster significantly delays end of infection. “A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has demonstrated that people who are triple-vaccinated (boosted) against COVID recover significantly more slowly from COVID infection and remain contagious for longer than people who are not vaccinated at all . . . At five days post-infection, less than 25 percent of unvaccinated people were still contagious, whereas around 70 percent of boosted people were still carrying viable virus particles. For those partially vaccinated, around 50 percent were still contagious at this point. Even more strikingly, at ten days post-infection, one-third of boosted people (31 percent) were found to still be carrying live, culturable virus. By contrast, just six percent of unvaccinated people were still contagious at day 10.”

Here’s the actual report from the New England Journal of Medicine, which looks a bit less dramatic than the report above.