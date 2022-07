I’M BACK, AS YOU CAN SEE! No, I wasn’t scuba diving, I was actually in London, where I saw a bunch of fun people including Samizdata bloggers Perry De Havilland and Adriana Cronin. International travel wasn’t as bad as reports have it. Nobody asked for a vax card, no mask rules, zero bullshit. Flights were on time and smooth, though immigration in Philly was a debacle that barely let us make our flight. But we did!