IS THERE NOTHING IT CANNOT DO? New COVID subvariant could make you sweat at night.

Covid is the Climate Change of viruses.

Because you don’t sweat at night in summer, particularly if you’re trying to save bloody expensive energy, and you don’t sweat at night from a million other causes like diabetes and menopause. No. It must be Covid. The scariest virus EVER with a survival rate of 98% for most of the population.

Pfui!