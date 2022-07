WELL, DESTROYING MONUMENTS IS A GAME EVERYONE CAN PLAY: Georgia Guidestones Completely Destroyed, For Safety Reasons; Georgia Bureau of Investigations Releases Video of Explosion and Perp’s Car.

And yes, the message of the guidestones was doofy and repulsive, but without the left running around destroying statues and monuments; without the crazy drive by the international Marxists to make our reality the kind of crazy future they predicted, they’d probably still be standing.