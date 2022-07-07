July 7, 2022

WHY IS THE LEFT SUCH A CESSPIT OF ABUSE? Another Democrat Sent to Prison for Child Sex Crimes:

Jerry Harris, former Biden campaign surrogate and star of the Netflix documentary Cheer, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for sex crimes involving minors. The disgraced cheerleader pleaded guilty in February to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in a bathroom at a cheer competition and paying another underaged child to send him sexually explicit photos and videos on Snapchat.

Prior to his arrest in September 2020, Harris was one of several celebrity influencers the Biden campaign embraced in an effort to “win back the internet.” In June 2020, Biden appeared with Harris on Instagram Live to discuss “some really important issues facing our country right now, in particular young adults and the black community.” The video, which received more than 300,000 views on the social media platform, was deleted shortly after federal agents raided the influencer’s Illinois home in September. Harris was arrested days later.

The sentence is a blow to the Democratic Party, which has a long history of associating with sexual deviants. Last month, for example, Democratic donor Ghislaine Maxwell received a 20-year sentence for abusing and trafficking underage girls at the behest of Jeffrey Epstein, the scofflaw pedophile who “committed suicide” in 2019. Maxwell was a longtime friend of former president Bill Clinton, who gifted her a signed copy of his post-White House memoir and made numerous trips aboard Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express.” In 2010, Maxwell attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding to failed hedge-fund manager Marc Mezvinsky.