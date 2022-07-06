July 6, 2022

ED MORRISSEY RESPONDS TO MY NEWSWEEK PIECE: Is there a conservative argument for packing the Supreme Court? “That’s such a good idea, in fact, that the founders were way ahead of Glenn. His proposal reflects the Constitution’s foundation for the US Senate, which was supposed to be filled by appointees from state governments to represent their interests. . . . We’d be better off repealing the 17th Amendment and returning the authority to name senators back to state governments on staggered calendars, as is the case now. (I’ve been wondering whether Glenn meant this as a wicked satire to make that very point, but let’s take it at face value.)”