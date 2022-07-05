July 5, 2022

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: The Establishment Is Running Out of Cannon Fodder for Its Woke Military. “In fact – and this rips me up to say because I would not trade my about 27 years in the Army for anything – the reluctance to enlist of the traditional, normal Americans who are most likely to serve and who are the most desirable for service, is entirely rational. You do have an obligation to serve your country in some way, the military being the highest and best way for those who are able. But you do not have an obligation to do so if your life is going to be squandered by a leadership whose strategies are a disaster, whose priorities are not the defense of this country but some sort of bizarre pan-global progressive ideology, and who will use you as a guinea pig in freakish and morally bankrupt social experiments, all while failing to fulfill even the most basic obligations of the leaders to the led. Our military today is failing to meet its recruiting goals because it has failed to earn the trust of normal Americans who would otherwise be inclined to raise their hands.”

And Afghanistan. It’s not discussed in polite society,* but the Afghanistan debacle has done — and is still doing — catastrophic damage in all sorts of places.

*Because it would make Democrats look bad.

P.S.: This is from Kurt Schlichter, who has a book coming out.