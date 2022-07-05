July 5, 2022

JUST IN CASE YOU THOUGHT IT WAS OVER: A campaign to end abortion rights under state constitutions. “Kentucky, whose constitution is not currently recognized to protect abortion, will hold a similar referendum in November to ensure that it will not be protected. “To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion,” reads the text of the referendum. Voters in four states — Tennessee, Alabama, West Virginia, and Louisiana — have passed similar referenda over the last decade explicitly barring courts from interpreting their state constitutions to protect abortion.”

Nothing in Dobbs, of course, affects this at all, except atmospherically. But atmospherics can be powerful.

Related: Lessons from the Left’s Implosion: “It seems to be only now occurring to progressives how heavily they had leaned on the Supreme Court to act as their cat’s-paw — and how little work they have done to try not only to secure the maximum possible number of Democratic appointments to the Court but, more important, to defend and fortify the intellectual position that made those activist judges such reliable progressive policy-makers for all those decades. And it only now seems to really be becoming clear to them what they have lost by failing to defend that intellectual ground: not only the Roe regime but also much of the progressive activist thinking that made it and similar decisions possible, far-reaching regulatory power and a practically unlimited administrative state. If progressives are shocked by this — and they are shocked — it is because they made the mistake of thinking that convincing the editors of the New York Times was sufficient.”