July 5, 2022

JAMES BOVARD: Remember Biden’s ‘summer of freedom’ and victory over COVID? No wonder his credibility’s shot. “As the president’s credibility faded, Team Biden became more aggressive in suppressing criticism. On March 3, Biden’s surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, demanded that social-media companies report to the feds anyone who posted “misinformation” regarding COVID. The odious Disinformation Governance Board was tasked with targeting COVID misinformation, among other suppression targets. Biden’s own false statements on COVID are exempt from the hit list. The CDC recently estimated that that almost 200 million Americans (60% of adults and 75% of children) have already been infected by COVID. The CDC continues to report more than 100,000 new daily cases, and the White House forecasts up to 100 million new COVID cases in the coming fall and winter. What was the point of the last 18 months of Pandemic Security Theater?”

Control. The point was control.

The Afghanistan debacle was if anything even more damaging to his credibility, and remains so even though it’s no longer mentioned much.