July 4, 2022
IT ISN’T AS IF SHE’S THE ONLY ONE: AOC just a ‘phantom of the media’ without real influence, ex-Gov. Paterson says.
And btw, good thing she has no real influence, since if Dientes Locos gathered all of her brain cells she’d have…. one.
IT ISN’T AS IF SHE’S THE ONLY ONE: AOC just a ‘phantom of the media’ without real influence, ex-Gov. Paterson says.
And btw, good thing she has no real influence, since if Dientes Locos gathered all of her brain cells she’d have…. one.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.