July 4, 2022

IT ISN’T AS IF SHE’S THE ONLY ONE:  AOC just a ‘phantom of the media’ without real influence, ex-Gov. Paterson says.

And btw, good thing she has no real influence, since if Dientes Locos gathered all of her brain cells she’d have…. one.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:00 am
