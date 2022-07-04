July 4, 2022

BAN GAY SEX ORGIES FOR TWO WEEKS TO SLOW THE SPREAD? Advocates warn US at risk of losing control on monkeypox. But they are focusing on the main avenues of contagion: “New York City and Washington, D.C., began offering the vaccines to men who have sex with other men or may have been exposed to the virus. But both cities ran through their supplies less than a day after launching their local immunization initiatives. D.C. Health had to shut access about 10 minutes after making shots available.”