July 2, 2022

YOUR TERMS ARE ACCEPTABLE: Bank suffers exodus of customers after social media manager told them to LEAVE if they don’t like staff sharing pronouns on badges. “Branding expert Martin Townsend said Halifax’s policy is a ‘Ratner moment’ and an ‘astonishing’ mistake that will be considered one of the biggest PR blunders in recent history.’ . . . Mr Townsend referred to Gerald Ratner, who infamously caused the value of the jewellery firm he was chief executive of to plummet after branding one of its products as ‘total c**p’ in a speech.”