July 2, 2022
BIDEN WHITE HOUSE STAFF STILL BLOATED AMID EXODUS: Leave it to Open the Books to provide the much-needed context to a Biden White House released report to Congress detailing the names, titles and salaries of the largest staff ever to call 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as its main office.
From the summary:
- During President Joe Biden’s first two-years, he spent $100.7 million on the largest White House payroll in American history, based on headcount.
- No White House ever employed 500 staffers. The Biden White House employed 560 (FY2021) and 474 this year (2022). In 2022, the headcount dropped by 86 employees.
- Biden employs 100 more staffers than Trump (374) (FY2018) and five more than Obama (469) (FY2010) at the same point in their respective presidencies.
- There was 39.3-percent turnover in White House staff, year over year. 220 employees from last year are no longer on payroll. This mirrored the exact same turnover percentage as the worst year of the Trump administration (2018).