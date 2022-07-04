July 4, 2022

ICYMI: RACISM, STRAIGHT UP: What the reactions to Clarence Thomas post-Roe reveal about white liberals: Soon after the court handed down its decision, some pro-choice advocates began hurling outrageous and overtly racist remarks at the justice.

Plus: “Thomas noted in a recent interview that people regularly assume he has difficulties around other Black people by virtue of his politics. ‘It’s just the opposite,’ he declared. ‘The only people with whom I’ve had difficulties are white, liberal elites who consider themselves the anointed and us the benighted … I have never had issues with members of my race.'”

Also: “Thomas has expressed repeatedly that his aversion to abortion is significantly informed by its deep and longstanding ties to racial eugenics programs. It should be noted that these eugenics initiatives were pushed heavily by white liberals of the time, also in the name of helping the marginalized and disadvantaged. Thomas has no trust in similar social justice rhetoric being deployed by abortion rights advocates today. Instead, the reactions many contemporary liberals have directed toward Thomas for diverging from their preferred policies on abortion — including an unabashed embrace of racial epithets and slurs, in the name of social justice advocacy no less! — seem to be a clear vindication of Black nationalists’ longstanding suspicion that, at bottom, many self-described ‘allies’ are themselves deeply racist and simply use the Black cause as a convenient vehicle for shoring up their own power and influence.”