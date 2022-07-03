«

July 3, 2022

RACISM, STRAIGHT UP: What the reactions to Clarence Thomas post-Roe reveal about white liberals: Soon after the court handed down its decision, some pro-choice advocates began hurling outrageous and overtly racist remarks at the justice.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
