July 2, 2022

WHAT’S PLANNED FOR US: South Africans left in the dark after grid collapse. For greens this isn’t a bug, it’s a feature. “This didn’t need to happen. South Africa has always relied primarily on coal-fired power plants because the country sits on rich deposits of coal. But their leaders have followed the same trends we’re seeing in other developed nations around the world, growing ‘squeamish’ about using coal and looking to set up more solar and wind energy farms. Maintenance of some of the coal plants has been neglected because they anticipated the eventual closure of those facilities. Some of them have gone offline.”

You know who’s not squeamish about coal? China.

Plus: “But don’t be fooled into thinking this is just an African problem or a European problem. The blackouts have already begun in the United States.”