PUBLIC SUPPORT FOR POLITICAL PRISONERS IS RISKY: Ottawa Police just fined a protester $1,130 for writing “FREE TAMARA LICH” in chalk! “Tamara Lich was one of the original organizers of the Freedom Convoy of truckers who drove across Canada to Ottawa protesting vaccine mandates. Lich was recently re-arrested and it is widely believed that Lich is a political prisoner.”

Whether that support is under the regime of Fidel Castro, or that of Fidel Trudeau.