July 1, 2022

SO HOW DOES THE “WHAT TO EXPECT FROM KAVANAUGH” COLUMN I WROTE IN 2018 HOLD UP?

Let’s see: He has replaced Roberts as the “swing” vote; we did see more Second Amendment activity; the Court was more aggressive on overturning Roe than I expected (I always figured you’d need 7 votes to overturn Roe); we’re seeing some strange new respect for judicial minimalism on the left, but mostly they just want to recapture the Court so they can engage in judicial maximalism again; and I really nailed it on increased disrespect for the Court now that it’s seen as conservative.