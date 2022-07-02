«
»

July 2, 2022

I’M INTRIGUED, BUT I HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT RELIABILITY: Tested: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Is a Familiar Brute. But I’m really interested in a hybrid with a generator, though I have the same questions about reliability there.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 5:00 pm
