A SHOW TRIAL IN RUSSIA: Brittney Griner’s ‘sham’ trial in Russia is underway: Politicized trial for WNBA superstar Brittney Griner begins as fellow players (and even Congress) are fighting for her return to the United States. Griner’s trial won’t be fair, legal experts say.

Of course, we have a show trial of sorts going on in the U.S. Capitol as well.