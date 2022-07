PLAGUES FIRST, FAMINE LATER: NY to receive more than 8,000 monkeypox vaccine doses. “Officials recently expanded the group of people recommended to get vaccinated against the monkeypox virus, expanding the pool of people to include those who may realize on their own that they could have been infected. That includes men who who have recently had sex with men at parties or in other gatherings in cities where monkeypox cases have been identified.”