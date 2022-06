IN BIDEN V. TEXAS, SUPREME COURT RULES FOR BIDEN. Roberts and Kavanaugh join the three liberal justices. Opinion here. Biden’s decision to end the “Migrant Protection Protocol” — better known as the “Remain In Mexico” policy — is held to be lawful.

Republicans should set up a special “Welcome Wagon” program for these immigrants, explaining that the Democrats are the ones who want Drag Queen Story Hour in the schools. . . .