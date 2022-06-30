June 30, 2022
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Staffing crisis leads to shortage of nursing home beds in U.S. There are numerous complaints of “underfunding,” but no mention of the staffers who quit or were fired over vaccine requirements.
