June 29, 2022

WHAT TRUMP MIGHT HAVE DONE TO THE DEEP STATE: Jeffrey Tucker reminds that, while it’s long forgotten now, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order — 13957 on Oct. 21, 2020 — late in his tenure that would have taken a significant step toward bringing the permanent bureaucracy under control.

Biden, of course, reversed the order shortly after being sworn-in as Trump’s successor. Having had a small part in bringing about the Reagan Revolution’s partially successful reforms of the federal personnel system, I agree Trump’s EO could have made a huge difference. Coulda-woulda-shoulda.

I suspect a President DeSantis would resurrect something quite similar, but nothing short of a remarkably powerful, durable and united political will in both the White House and the Congress will be able to bring it to fruition.