«
»

June 29, 2022

LIFE IN THE 21ST CENTURY: Muscle Dysmorphia in Men: The Han Swolo Effect — Relatively new form of body dysmorphic disorder pumped up by advertising and media. Interesting. Gotta go now, time for my chinups and protein shake.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:00 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.