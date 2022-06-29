June 29, 2022
LIFE IN THE 21ST CENTURY: Muscle Dysmorphia in Men: The Han Swolo Effect — Relatively new form of body dysmorphic disorder pumped up by advertising and media. Interesting. Gotta go now, time for my chinups and protein shake.
