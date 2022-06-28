June 28, 2022

THE FRENCH ARE OFTEN WRONG, BUT NOT SO MUCH ON ENERGY POLICY: Embarrassing: Biden’s Grand Energy Plan Just Got Blown Up…By the French President. “Biden’s energy plan is toast. It got blown up. It shows Biden being outmaneuvered by our allies. The way it was done also shows that Europe knows this presidency needs to be pushed along—a lot. It was the clearest sign of the weakness exhibited by Biden. The gross incompetence is pervasive.”

