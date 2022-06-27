«
June 27, 2022

THEY DON’T LIKE YOU, LIZ, THEY’RE JUST USING YOU: Liz Cheney Gets a Rude Awakening. ” Think about it: how many on the left pretended to ‘respect’ Liz Cheney for her ‘bravery’ for standing up to Trump, and yada, yada, yada? Well, Liz Cheney is learning the hard way that she was just a useful idiot for the Democrat Party by being a part of their partisan Jan. 6 Committee and that they really don’t look at her any better than they do any other Republican, especially now that she expressed support for the Supreme Court after Dobbs.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:09 pm
