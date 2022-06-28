June 28, 2022
CORPORATE AMERICA TAKES SIDES: Google tells U.S. workers they can move to states where abortion is legal. They wouldn’t do this for gun rights. . . .
But if it staunches the flow of lefties to red states, I’m for it.
CORPORATE AMERICA TAKES SIDES: Google tells U.S. workers they can move to states where abortion is legal. They wouldn’t do this for gun rights. . . .
But if it staunches the flow of lefties to red states, I’m for it.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.