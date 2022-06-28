June 28, 2022

#JOURNALISM: Important Questions the White House Press Corps Will Never Ask Joe Biden.

The topic of Hunter Biden is streng verboten for so-called “mainstream” journalists, and so Our Alleged President will never face tough questioning about this subject. . . .

Hey, did you ever hear anyone — anyone — from CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, NBC, PBS, the New York Times, the Washington Post or the Associated Press mention this Senate report about Hunter Biden’s involvement with Eastern European human trafficking rings? Or did any journalist from any of these organizations ever engage in real reporting about the sources of Hunter Biden’s income and possible connections with Hunter’s father? No, of course not. They are determined to ignore this story, because it wouldn’t help Democrats win elections, and helping Democrats win elections is the only thing “mainstream” journalists really care about. “Operatives with bylines,” indeed.