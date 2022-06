HMM: Robots With Flawed AI Make Sexist And Racist Decisions, Experiment Shows.. “We’re at risk of creating a generation of racist and sexist robots.”

Skynet smiles, and cracks an unacceptable joke. Seriously, though, as far as I can tell they’re assuming the AI is flawed because it’s manifesting sexism and racism, which are assumed a priori to be evidence of flaws. That doesn’t seem like a scientific approach to the problem.