June 27, 2022

THE LEFT’S DOMESTIC TERRORISM CAMPAIGN: Troubling calls for Clarence Thomas’ assassination spread across social media after Roe reversed: Threats come after other groups have called for violence to be committed against pro-life groups, individuals and churches.
