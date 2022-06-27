June 27, 2022
IT’S TIME TO DEPEND ON US: Shortages of Neon, Other Rare Gases Likely in Wake of Russia Limiting Exports.
A free country dependent for essentials on totalitarian countries isn’t free. We need to be dependent on us.
