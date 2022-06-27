«
»

June 27, 2022

IT’S TIME TO DEPEND ON US:  Shortages of Neon, Other Rare Gases Likely in Wake of Russia Limiting Exports.

A free country dependent for essentials on totalitarian countries isn’t free. We need to be dependent on us.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:34 am
