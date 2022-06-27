June 27, 2022

«
FOR DEMOCRATS, IT’S ALWAYS ABOUT TARGETING THEIR ENEMIES: State Attorney General Suggests Considering Applicants’ Ideological Viewpoints in Denying Carry Licenses: The California AG endorses denying licenses based on the applicant’s “hatred” or “racism.” “This strikes me as clearly unconstitutional under the First Amendment, even apart from the Second Amendment. The government can’t restrict ordinary citizens’ actions—much less their constitutionally protected actions—based on the viewpoints that they express.”

No, but that’s the goal.

