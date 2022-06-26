June 26, 2022

SALENA ZITO: Why Mexican-born Rep. Mayra Flores is the future of the Republican party. “Flores, a 30-something mother of four, told me she was brought up with’“strong conservative values that focused on faith, family and hard work.’ She won nearly 51% of the vote against her Democratic opponent’s 43% in the special election to replace Democrat Filemon Vela, who retired before his term ended. . . . She said Hispanic voters see themselves as Americans, while Democrats see Hispanic voters as an ethnic voting bloc.”