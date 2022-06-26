June 26, 2022

BARACK OBAMA FLASHBACK: “Throughout my career, I’ve been a consistent and strong supporter of reproductive justice, and have consistently had a 100% pro-choice rating with Planned Parenthood and NARAL Pro-Choice America. … And I will continue to defend this right by passing the Freedom of Choice Act as president.” Nothing to sign; bill has fizzled. “After initially vowing to sign the Freedom of Choice Act, President Barack Obama quickly said it’s not his ‘highest legislative priority.’ That was in March 2009. Since then, it has scarcely been mentioned. A version of the bill was last introduced in Congress in 2007, and no new bill has appeared since.”

A friend writes: “Apparently the Dems’ veto-proof majority from 2009-2011 still didn’t have enough votes to codify Roe. Or they just didn’t want to do it. Methinks the Dem support for abortion isn’t as deep as the media portrays it.”

Or maybe they wanted to keep their voters scared more than they wanted to give their voters what they promised.

Related: Obama Promised To Sign The Freedom Of Choice Act On Day One, Hasn’t Touched The Issue Since.