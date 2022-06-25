June 25, 2022

OOPS: Just 5% call abortion top concern. “Abortion, the No. 1 concern in today’s media and politics, ranks nearly dead last among areas voters care about as they struggle with paying daily bills, soaring inflation, and interest rate hikes, according to a just-released survey. While the Supreme Court’s decision overruling the 1973 Roe v. Wade right to abortion has dominated today’s network and cable coverage, the latest McLaughlin & Associates poll said just 5% of voters call it a top concern. Just below abortion, at 1%, is reviewing the 2020 election, over which the media are also obsessing.”

It’s as if the political class lives in a bubble.

Plus: “Only 5% said abortion was top issue. That might change a little, but not with people who can’t afford food or gas or rent or medical bills.”

As I’ve noted, there’s a huge, but largely unremarked class component to abortion politics.