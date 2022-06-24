June 24, 2022

JOSH BLACKMAN: On abortion, justices demonstrate courage under fire.

Five justices were willing to take this bold and correct legal step in the face of never-ending personal attacks, efforts to pack the court, fallout from the leaked draft opinion, protests outside their homes and even an assassination attempt. . . .

The justices should be commended for displaying this fortitude in the face of crushing public pressure. During Supreme Court confirmation hearings, senators have excoriated and attacked nominees with one primary goal in mind: to save Roe. Families and friends were dragged through the mud in an effort to cow the would-be justices into submission. We now know that those efforts failed.