NO. NEXT QUESTION? Should State Universities Have Official Positions on Whether Constitution Should Be Read as Protecting Abortion? Apparently, “The Court’s decision”—and by implication the position of students, staff, and faculty who endorse that decision—”is antithetical to the University of California’s mission and values.”

I don’t see why unelected administrators should get to decide what a university’s “values” are, much less impose them on anyone.