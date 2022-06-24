June 24, 2022

#BELIEVEALLWOMEN: Surgery resident fabricated story about sexual assault by gun-toting surgeon, LA County says: The Department of Health Services says whistleblower complaint by Melani Cargle is ‘patently false.’

She says she was fired for making an anonymous complaint when the surgeon figured out it was her. No such complaint was filed. She is being fired, though: “Additionally, Cargle has not been fired for the operating room allegation at Harbor-UCLA in unincorporated West Carson, but is facing termination for her conduct with a patient and staff at USC Medical Center near downtown L.A., DHS said, declining to elaborate.”