June 24, 2022

DAVID HARSANYI: The Supreme Court’s Decision Is a Huge Win for the Constitution. But there’s this:

The modern left doesn’t even bother pretending they believe the Supreme Court has a responsibility to act as a separate branch of government and adjudicate the constitutionality of law. Rather than even ostensibly offering legal reasons for their ire, Democrats simply demand the Supreme Court uphold public sentiment (or, rather what they claim is public sentiment), even though SCOTUS exists to ignore those pressures. The fact that that attitude has congealed as the norm in one of our major political parties does not bode well for the future of the Republic.

The left doesn’t value any institution except to the extent it advances the left’s goals of the moment. On the other hand, the traditional flaw of the right is that it respects institutions too much, regardless of whether they’re actually performing their assigned functions. The right, at least, seems to be learning.