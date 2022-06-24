June 24, 2022

MY OLD USA TODAY EDITOR DAVID MASTIO: USA Today demoted me for a tweet — because its woke newsrooms are out of touch with readers.

They really are. Plus: “I was demoted after I tweeted, ‘People who are pregnant are also women.’ . . . What I do worry about is that Gannett shareholders are being taken for a ride. Gannett’s story is that it is becoming the USA Today network in which newspapers in dozens of states will embrace diversity, reflect their communities and bubble up a uniquely accurate view of America that millions will pay for. But what if our journalism is written by people who look like America but sound like the Harvard English Department? What if we look like our communities but don’t think anything like them or share their values and priorities? Readers are bound to notice.”

Oh, they have, which is why my local Gannett paper has shrunk down to something more like the Thrifty Nickel.

