June 24, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: “Possibly, men are more focussed on fulfilling the social role of being in a committed relationship than specific affectionate behaviors, whereas women require more visible signs of love from their partner.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.