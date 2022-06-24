June 24, 2022

BIG LAW FIRMS ARE MAKING A TERRIBLE DECISION IN CHOOSING CULTURE-WAR SIDES HERE: Former SG Paul Clement on Leaving Kirkland & Ellis After It Decided to Withdraw from Second Amendment Cases.

With things like this, and Jones, Day dropping its representation of Donald Trump under pressure ginned up by the Lincoln Project, big law firms are now morally responsible for whoever they do choose to represent. When they represented accused Al Qaeda terrorists, they moralized about how everyone deserves representation. But they clearly don’t believe that now.

If people choose to organize to get them fired by governments and institutions because of their politics, they will only have themselves to blame.

In addition, dropping ongoing matters for political reasons verges on unethical.