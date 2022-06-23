«
»

June 23, 2022

AS A FRIEND NOTES, YOU CAN TELL ALITO’S RESPONSE TO BREYER WAS EFFECTIVE BECAUSE THE NEW YORK TIMES IS MISREPRESENTING IT:

I remember when it was dangerous misinformation to say that a branch of the government was illegitimate.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 6:01 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.