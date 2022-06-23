AS A FRIEND NOTES, YOU CAN TELL ALITO’S RESPONSE TO BREYER WAS EFFECTIVE BECAUSE THE NEW YORK TIMES IS MISREPRESENTING IT:

I like how this was written as if Alito brought up Buffalo out of nowhere, and not that he was responding to Breyer, who brought it up first. I guess misleading the families of shooting victims isn't too unethical for NYT: https://t.co/q2EPqoAfeV pic.twitter.com/yMtyyh1gp1 — Rob Romano (@2Aupdates) June 23, 2022

I remember when it was dangerous misinformation to say that a branch of the government was illegitimate.