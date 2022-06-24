June 24, 2022

THE DOJ IS JUST A POLITICAL ACTION COMMITTEE WITH LAWYERS AND GUNS NOWADAYS: Dems Lose Their Minds, DOJ Makes Concerning Statement on SCOTUS Gun Rights Decision. “NY Gov. Kathy Hochul didn’t take the decision well. Indeed, she said they would fight for even more restrictions, despite the Supreme Court’s decision. Hochul said that if the Court wanted to consider the original meaning of the Constitution, she was willing to go back to “muskets.” She revealed not only how extreme she is, but how ignorant she is of the law.”

Well, she’s like Andrew Cuomo but dumber and less telegenic.

Plus: “The DOJ also issued a concerning statement, again not saying that they would uphold the decision but saying they ‘disagree.'”

When Democrats like what the Court does, it’s the supreme law of the land. When they don’t like it, it’s just, like, some court’s opinion, man.