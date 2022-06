ARE THEY RISK-PROFILING? U.S. moves to increase monkeypox testing amid growing outbreak. “Monkeypox is a rare disease that produces a rash that looks like pimples or blisters, and is spread through coming into contact with the rash or the body fluids of an infected person. Being exposed to respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact, such as kissing, cuddling and sex, can also cause transmission, according to the CDC.”

Obviously, everyone must mask up again.